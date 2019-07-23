Moose On The Loose In Residential Nampa Area

I have to admit I found this pretty funny. The Nampa Police Department put out a warning early Tuesday morning about a moose that was wandering around a residential area.

According to their Facebook post, they called Idaho Fish and Game so the poor scared thing could be returned safely back home and the residents wouldn't have to worry. I had no idea moose were so mean until I started talking to some people in the area. Don't approach them, they will attack. Nampa did a great job updating the community as well.

So this is how their Tuesday morning started. Fortunately they were able to get it out of traffic and mostly out of harms way.

Kudos to them and Idaho Fish and Game for keeping this girl contained and safe and calm. Pretty sure she is going to make it home safe and sound.



What would you do if you saw a moose in the middle of town?