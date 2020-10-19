SMITHS FERRY, Idhao (KLIX)-A reward is being offered for information after a moose was found poached during the weekend near Smiths Ferry. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers found the large bull moose dead in the Tripod Meadows, west of Smiths Ferry, on Saturday, Oct. 17, and believe it could was killed between Oct. 10 and OCT. 17.

Two moose were found killed in different areas near Landmark and Snowbank in Valley County on Oct. 16. Idaho Fish and Game said in both incidents the hunters mistook the animals for elk and reported the kill. "Potentially, killing a moose during closed season could result in a felony and a $10,000 restitution to the state, but other options exist for people who come forward and handle the mistake correctly," Conservation Officer Marshall Haynes said in a statement. "To put it simply, hunters are always responsible for knowing their target, and this isn't a mistake they should be making. However, in the event that a mistake is made, doing the right thing and self-reporting will save you a lot of trouble in the long run."

A third incident were hunters mistook a moose for an elk happened the morning of Oct. 16, near Payette. Two hunters thought they had shot at an elk, but witnesses said it had been a moose. Idaho Fish and Game said the animal likely wasn't hit because they couldn't find a blood trial.

A reward is being offered by Citizens Against Poaching for the poached moose, people call the CAP hotline at 1-800-632-5999, available 24 hours a day. People can also report online at idfg.idaho.gov/poacher.