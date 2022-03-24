More Evidence Idaho Potheads are Destroying Themselves and Others

How often do liberals and young libertarians need to hear it? Marijuana isn’t good for you. Your sacrament is quite harmful. Downright dangerous for others around you.

This includes so-called medical marijuana. It would appear to have a psychosomatic or placebo effect. Otherwise, it does you no good and could make you worse.

Like America Needs More Idiots

Every time I write about this subject, the potheads across the northwest scream Reefer Madness. It’s like taking a lollipop from the mouth of a two-year-old. They scream and kick their feet and when that doesn’t work, they claim it’s still better than alcohol or tobacco. Really? It’s like saying falling 100 feet and banging your head on a rock is better than falling 500 feet and banging your head on a rock. It’s stupid and illogical and likely brought about by your current lack of brain cells.

Trust the Science

If you doubt me, I’m proving a pair of links. If you can clear your head in only 15 minutes, you can read the first one by clicking here. If that fails to register in your baked cranium, then click here. It cites even more evidence that your hobby is about the dumbest thing you can engage in.

Just in case, this link should be the icing on the cake. Pregnant women who puff the ganja are more likely to have babies with tiny heads and other maladies. Let me be facetious. What this country needs when it’s 30 trillion dollars in debt. More dependents who are handicapped by irresponsible and immoral parents.

KEEP READING: 15 Natural Ways to Improve Your Sleep