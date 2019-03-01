More Than 1 Million Unclaimed Dollars Waiting For Idaho Residents

These are exciting times for Idaho families looking for money. Not only are you filing your taxes and hopefully getting some money back but you may also have another cash cow that you didn't know about. Each year there are millions of dollars that are turned over to the state of Idaho because people didn't come forward to claim it.

I did some searching of a bunch of people I know here in Twin Falls and it seems like the majority of the claims are between $5 and $25. Personally, and sadly, I had no money waiting for me. The Idaho State Treasurer's Office says there is more than $150 Million waiting to be claimed. All you have to do is search for your name (they actually recommend that you search for your family and friends so you can let them know) and it will show you if you have any claims waiting. Since the start of the year, they have paid out more than $1 million. This isn't a get rich quick deal since most payouts seem to be small, but even $5 is a meal at a burger place or a Little Caesars pizza!