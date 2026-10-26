Before the Tea Party, there was a proto-Tea Party movement, and I was involved in a couple of those organizations, once in upstate New York and once in southern Delaware. At the latter, we gathered inside a meeting hall and drew up bylaws. Our future GOP State Chairwoman handled the drafting and filing, and her husband, a retired federal undercover narcotics officer, ran the first meeting. I saw people in the room who were patriots. Some were also Christians, and I knew some who were Jewish.

As the meeting closed, a guy who inherited much family money stood up and said he noticed there wasn’t a call for prayer, then began reciting what I know as the Our Father. People followed along, and some nervously, because I’m sure they didn’t want to be seen as godless. Later, when I told the wealthy man that, due to various splits over the centuries and different translations, some of us didn’t even use the same words. He apologized and said he was unaware of differences. Of course he didn’t know. He knew only his church, which he joined late in life after decades of living as a partier and drinker. And for him, his church was the only church.

The last I saw of the guy was a little more than a dozen years ago. He was wearing an ankle bracelet as he awaited sentencing for a conviction involving some bad behavior between himself and an underage boy. But at least he ensured the morals of the Tea Party were standardized.

Do Not Put Your Trust in Princes

Politics and faith aren’t the same. I know a lot of people who can’t separate them. I don’t have a problem voting for someone who goes to church and lives out the gospels, but I also know people who never talk about religion, and lead exemplary lives, and in office do what I consider the right thing. I don’t recall ever asking a candidate where they go to church, however. I’ve asked a few how faith impacts their approach to the work. You get a better answer. There was a fellow running for Governor in New York in 2002 (he lost in a primary) and I had read years earlier that he was ordained in the Congregationalist Church. One day I asked how it informed his daily life. He gave a great answer about how he had to self-govern his own actions.

I don’t doubt that members of the now-defunct Idaho Gang of Eight did the same, but I always had the impression they wanted to govern my morals, too. Like the wealthy playboy who had converted, they felt they had to save our souls at the same time they balanced budgets, and according to their translation, not mine. I didn’t vote for that. If you have a specific prayer you want to recite at a meeting, walking down the street, or in time of need, nobody is stopping you, but this notion that you’ll shame everyone else…

Shame on you!

Why Do You Support People Who Consider You the Spawn of Satan?

Then there are what I would call the collaborators. I know what these fundamentalists say about Witnesses, Catholics, and LDS behind the scenes. Look, we all have a belief that we made the right choice. A friend of mine is a deacon and practices in the Byzantine Rite and has told me he prays for everyone. He prays for conversion of non-Christians, but he browbeats no one. He believes what he practices is the truth, but he doesn’t want Byzantine government.

I had a candidate tell me a couple of years ago that we needed to save the people of Idaho before we could save the state. You can split hairs, but what I heard was Christian nationalism. Yet, I know people who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who supported the Eight, and even today campaign for and alongside the remnants. I can’t speak for the views of the Roman Catholics, because the ones I know express only a general identification with conservative politics and opposition to Proposition 1. My buddy, Narciso, wants people to cease blowing through stop signs in his neighborhood, and Butch wants you to leave him alone. They sum up my view of government. They want legislators to focus on those issues, and their pastors handle the battle with the devil.

If you’re a candidate or already in office, and your pastor is using you as a stand-in, then tell him to run for office (or her if you’re a Democrat). But as a legislator, you represent a wide variety of people. I know Hindus who live in District 26. Nice folks, and they want safe streets. If someone wants to evangelize at their door, fine. But not in the House or Senate.

A similar version of this essay appeared on Substack.