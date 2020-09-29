Motorcycle Crash in Blaine County Sends One to the Hospital

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man was hurt when he lost control of his motorcycle north of Ketchum in a Sunday morning crash.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 37-year-old Ryan Jensen was riding a 2015 Honda CBR650 motorcycle north on State Highway 75 when he lost control as the bike began to wobble and went off the roadway just north of the Galena Lodge.

The sheriff's office said in a statement Jensen hit an embankment and was thrown over the handlebars, however he had been wearing a helmet and was taken to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.