Mountain Home Man Killed on Job Site in Nampa

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 28-year-old Mountain Home man died after an accident on a job site along the interstate in Nampa. According to the Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens, Robert Jones was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Bose on Monday where he later died early Tuesday morning, June 2.

According to the coroner, Jones had been working at a repaving project along Interstate 84 on the westbound side near Exit 36 when the incident happened. Jones sustained traumatic injures caused by heavy machinery, said the coroner in a statement.

The case is currently under investigation by the Nampa Police Department.