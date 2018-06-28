Multiple Agencies Respond to Mulch Fire Near Hailey

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) Wood River Valley fire crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a mulch pit fire near Hailey. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, crews were called out to the Winn Compost Company at a little before 3:26 p.m. after a pile of mulch caught fire; the fire is near the Ohio Gulch Transfer Station. Multiple agencies including the Hairley Fire, Wood River Fire and Rescue, Sun Valley fire and Ketchum Fire initially attacked the fire. The blaze closed off access to the area to the public. In an update the sheriff's office says local fire departments were released from the fire Wednesday night and replaced by crews from the Wood River Fire and Rescue along with Bureau of Land Management Crews. As of 10:30 p.m. the sheriff said the fire hadn't been put under control, but crews had a working ring around the fire.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office shared the following video on it's Facebook page:

