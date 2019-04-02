When it comes to Bigfoot, I’m agnostic. I’ve never seen enough evidence to be convinced but I keep an open mind. Earlier this year I saw video from Utah and it was even better than the old grainy 1967 film from California and, yet. We have no skeletal remains or other evidence aside from a few hundred people who claim to have had contact with a living Sasquatch.

Today a friend shared his thoughts. He has been a backwoodsman his entire life. He has seen no more than five black bears. We know the black bear population is enormous because we can see the scat and find the dens, even if we don’t see them. So, he isn’t surprised we don’t see Yeti, an Asian name for relatives that didn’t cross the Siberian Ice Age bridge into modern Alaska.

If the creature is intelligent it may well cover its lairs and clean up its messes.

Fish and fauna long believed extinct still come out of the oceans and forests. I’d enjoy an expedition in the Cascades to search for Bigfoot. If we don’t locate the animal then we still get a vacation in the mountains. Care to fund my effort?