NASA May Have Found Evidence Of Parallel Universe

At this point in 2020 I will believe anything. Recent reports suggest that NASA may have found evidence of a parallel universe where time may flow backwards. What?!

I am not even going to pretend I know or understand the science mumbo jumbo behind all of this. That is for people much smarter than I to try to explain. But, from several articles and research that I have read, it appears that NASA scientist using the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) discovered some high energy particles that travel upward instead of down. Some articles that I have read suggest the particles are actually from the original Big Bang that created our earth.

Like I said, there is a lot of science and interesting information behind it. I will let the scientists explain everything to you. What I do know is that if scientists have found proof or a parallel universe, I think we need to make sure there are no holes in the barrier so we don't get something like the "upside down" or Decepticons. This is the start of every sci-fi movie ever I think.

It would be cool though if that means we could have our very own Superman or the Flash running around. I have been waiting my entire life to meet a comic book superhero! Now may be my chance. For more science check out the video below