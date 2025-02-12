Why Idaho Need$ DOGE in Boi$e and at the Local Level

We need someone looking into local government. Local businesswoman Liyah Babayan dropped me a message and suggested that the idea of a Department of Government Efficiency should be considered down to local governments.

We Need DOGE at the Local Level

I’ve seen calls for the same approach at the state level. And not by using tax dollars to hire someone who would be beholden to whoever pays a salary. Instead, we need an independent observer to sift through the detritus of government offices. It may require someone who doesn’t need a paycheck. And not some handpicked golfing buddy of the Mayor, County Commissioners, or the Governor.

I would suggest at the state level that both the majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate get a vote in selection. The Governor, Treasurer, Secretary of State, State Controller, and Attorney General should all get a vote and a veto too. I’d give legislative leaders the veto as well. This would force an agreement among factions.

Can You Offer an Idea?

On the local level, perhaps we can have a ballot line for the next election and citizens could make the choice. I’m told we have low turnout in city campaigns. If that’s the case, then people who don’t show up and vote should shut the heck up. Candidates from across the community could file. If you’ve got a better idea, then please share versus complaining about what I’ve proposed.

The time is quickly approaching when we won’t be able to waste a dime. A heavily indebted federal government will be forced to close the tap. Local taxpayers have had more than enough, and they struggle with housing and grocery costs.

Let’s get an answer and get the ball rolling. Like yesterday instead of talking about it for the next decade. We don’t need a bunch of country club swells chatting over taxpayer-supported breakfasts and passing out awards to each other for showing up. People are tapped out, and angry, and I fear increasingly unruly.

