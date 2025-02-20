WARNING: Idahoans Federal Tax Returns Will be Delayed

Reporters are in high dudgeon over DOGE.

The IRS Has a Target On its Back

Liberal news media believes you’re fond of the tax man! The Department of Government Efficiency is taking its budget ax to the Internal Revenue Service.

One of the persistent warnings I’ve heard from the hair-on-fire crowd is that it may slow your return. If you’re going to get one. Mine was deposited in my checking account this morning, but then I filed as early as I could.

Other warnings say that without as many government tax snoops the rich will get away with cheating.

Why don’t we simply eliminate income tax and the IRS? Wouldn’t it save a few bucks to wipe out an expensive and bloated administrative office? If you fear the government won’t have a steady revenue source, then adopt the Fair Tax concept and go from there.

This Agency is Weaponized Against You

The IRS is a cudgel. It’s used to intimidate people who are supposed to be free from tyranny. Liberals like the idea, because they want you controlled. Remember, these are Marxist apparatchiks at heart.

Do you want to discourage work? Then confiscate a portion of people’s earnings. If it wasn’t for weekly withholding, people would revolt if they had to come up with payment all at once.

Bureaucrats are sly, which is why they created the system of nickel and diming you every week.

Lefty Can't Understand Economics

If you want the rich to pay their fair share, then institute a national sales tax. They buy big ticket items like yachts aets and diamonds.

This notion that I would be better off on welfare versus working is also promoted by the current system, but once more isn’t that the goal? Give you some bread and circuses and keep you occupied!

