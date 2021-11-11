Nearly Two Dozen Sheep Killed by Car South of Bellevue

BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey woman was not injured Monday when a large band of sheep ran out onto a road south of Bellevue where nearly two dozen animals were killed. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the 33-year-old driver of an Audi Q7 was headed south on Gannett Road at around 7:23 p.m. near Kingsbury Lane when a large group of sheep ran onto the roadway. The driver was not able to stop in time and hit the sheep significantly damaging her car. Deputies found 23 sheep belonging to the Flat Top Sheep Company were killed in the collision, their value was not known.

Get our free mobile app