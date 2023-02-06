KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-Two elk calves were found dead Friday after they had eaten a toxic ornamental plant in the Ketchum area. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the calves had been found in the Warm Springs area by conservation officers who were able to confirm the animals had eaten the deadly yew. The officers did not find the specific plant that the animals may have eaten from. In 2016 the Blaine County Commissioners banned the use of the ornamental plant, however the Idaho Fish and Game continues to respond to deaths caused by the evergreen.

YewLeaves_kinterIDFG loading...

In late January a moose was found dead from eating yew while many other moose, elk, pronghorn, and deer have been poisoned by the plant. Idaho Fish and Game continue to ask homeowners to inspect their properties for the plant and remove them. If the plant cannot be removed immediately then it should be fenced off and or covered to prevent animals from getting to it until it can be removed. Officials say just a small amount of yew can kill and animal.

Yew_landscaping_IDFG loading...

