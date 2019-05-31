New Base Jumping Competition To Start In Twin Falls This Summer

Southern Idaho Tourism has just announced that a first ever base jumping competition is scheduled to take place in Twin Falls this September. All jumping will be from the Perrine Bridge.

News of the planned event was unveiled on its official website recently. The multi-day event has been named the " Wings For Love World Cup Base Jump Competition ," and will take place beginning September 11 with an orientation and check-in. Qualified jumpers from all over the world are invited to take part in the competition.

Qualifying rounds are planned for September 12 and 13. Jumpers will be judged on execution (opening of chute) and landing accuracy, with the championship rounds to take place on September 14 and 15. Entry fees include admission to a special planned concert, as well as a barbecue awards dinner, with additional catered meal options available.

All money raised will go to the Magic Valley Trails Enhancement Committee.