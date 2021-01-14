New Boise State Football Coach Brings Proven Leadership To Team

Boise State University hired its eleventh head football coach in program history earlier this week, and for Broncos fan, it's a name you should be very familiar with.

Andy Avalos has taken over for Brian Harsin as the new head football coach of the Boise State Broncos. Harsin, who spent the past six years calling Albertsons Stadium home, accepted the head coaching job at Auburn University weeks ago, while Avalos is in the process of building his supporting coaching staff. Avalos gave an interview recently where he discussed his goals for the team's future.

The 39-year-old coach has spent the past couple of seasons overseeing the Oregon Ducks' defense, and Avalos himself played linebacker (2000-2004) for Boise State, and led the team in tackles from 2002 to 2004. His impact at Oregon as a defensive coordinator was felt immediately, as he helped improve the team's defense. The Oregon Ducks were also victorious in the 2020 Rose Bowl.

Avalos has earned all-conference honors for his leadership both on, and off the field, having personally worked with the development of dozens of student athletes. He is a California native, and got into coaching immediately following his collegiate career at Boise State in 2005. He spent some time as coach at Corona High School, which is located 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

Avalos will still play a major role in the team's defense, as well as handling head coaching duties. Barring any positive COVID-19 tests from within the program, Boise State will give fans their first look at the new coach leading the squad in the annual spring game this April.

