New Cabanas for Campground at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir

ROGERSON, Idaho (KLIX)-Six new cabanas will be built over picnic areas at a the campgrounds next to Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir west of Rogerson.

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said crews will begin replacing the covers, or cabanas, at Lud Drexler Park beginning August 3, and work should last for about three months. The cabanas provide shade over the picnic tables at the campground where there is few trees for shade.

According to BLM officials the old cabanas are showing wear and tear from weather. While each cabana is being built the campsite that it is located in will be closed off to camping for safety reasons.

The BLM is currently taking public comment on a proposed user fee increase at Lud Drexler Park to help keep up with maintenance costs. The proposal is to increase the fee from $5 to $15 per night at the campground.

If you would like to comment on the proposed increase, which must be received by BLM no later than August 10, 2020, write to them at Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Recreation Program, 15 E. 200 S., Burley, Idaho, 83318, or submit electronically to BLM_ID_BurleyOffice@blm.gov, subject line – Recreation Program.

You can find more information about the proposed increase at the BLM website.