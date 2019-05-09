New Indian Restaurant Coming To Downtown Twin Falls

It is always great to welcome new businesses to the area. Right now, a new Indian/Pakistani restaurant is under construction and hopes to be opening the doors soon.

According to Tony Prater, the restaurant called "Saffron" is going to be in the same building as KB's in Downtown Twin and it is under construction. They are gunning to try and get the restaurant up and running by the end of the month. Of course, you never know what can happen, especially talking construction. If and when we get a more permanent date we will be sure to let you know.

Prater said "Saffron" is going to be run by Chef Ratnadeep and they are going to have authentic Indian/Pakistani food. Some comments from people on the Downtown Twin Facebook page indicate people are incredibly excited.

What are you most excited about? Are you going to visit as soon as it opens?