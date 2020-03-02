New O’Dunkens Owners Announce Twin Falls St. Patrick’s Day Plans

Plans for this year's St. Patrick's Day party in Twin Falls have been announced. Now under new ownership, the longtime restaurant and pub that has been a major sponsor of the event is once again all in.

The St. Paddy's Day Shenanigans are once again planned for Twin Falls annual celebration of the Irish culture. The news broke in December that O'Dunken's Draught House was changing hands from longtime owners Steve and Bev O'Connor. The new owners, Jennifer and Jay Covin, took to the business's Facebook page recently to share details of this year's events.

The St. Paddy's Day Shenanigans begin at noon on Tuesday, March 17, at 102 Main Avenue North. Green beers, a parade, Corned Beef & Cabbage specials and live music will again be part of the festivities. The parade begins at 4 p.m. on Main Avenue, in the usual 600 block location near Krengle's Hardware Store.

For information on street closures, floats, police duties, and other general information, click here. Wristbands will once again be issued to those who wish to purchase alcohol. Aaron Golay and his band are one of the scheduled entertainers. They will start performing at 7 p.m.

The event is expected to bring approximately 1,000 people to Main Street, so arriving early for seats for those planning on viewing the parade is recommended. There are approximately 30 floats registered so far.

Main Street will be left open to traffic and parking until 1 p.m. Signs will again be posted throughout Main Street for the public's safety.