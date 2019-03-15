Annual Twin Falls St. Paddy’s Day Parade Planned for Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Put your green on – the annual Twin Falls St. Patrick’s Day Parade will be Saturday.

The parade begins at noon along Main Avenue, starting near Murtaugh Street East and ending near Castleford Street West. A number of local business and organizations participate in the annual event, hosted by Snake Harley-Davidson .

The annual event has always attracted large crowds as hundreds of people line Main Avenue in a sea of green-colored hats and apparel. It's a scene that would have been foreign to the church-going folk who celebrated the day long ago.

St. Patrick’s Day has its roots dating back to the 17th century. Originally, it was a day of celebration commemorating Saint Patrick, an important figure at the time, and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. It was held on March 17 – the day Saint Patrick believed to have died in about AD 461.

People generally celebrated by going to church, according to an article by the National Geographic , but celebrations turned secular when they were adopted in the United States with the arrival of Irish immigrants who started using March 17 to celebrate their homeland.

Interesting, Ireland started with more secular celebrations only after they had become popular in America.

Businesses and organizations that would like to be part of the parade should contact O'Dunkens Draught House, 208-733-8114 or 102 Main Ave W, Twin Falls.