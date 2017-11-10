New Place to Stay Opens in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A new place for travelers to stay held a ribbon cutting in Twin Falls on Thursday. My Place Hotels has been open for about a week before company officials and owners dedicated the new building located on Pole Line Road near the St. Luke's Magic Valley Hospital. The three level hotel specializes in extended stays and features full refrigerators, full kitchenette, and some rooms are specifically designed for handicap visitors. The Twin Falls My Place is the second in Idaho, with one in Meridian, and the 35th in 17 states. People who went to the grand opening were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item that was donated to Valley House Homeless Shelter.