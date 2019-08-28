New Stop Sign for Jerome Street

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers in Jerome will see a new stop sign at an intersection in the eastern part of the city.

The city of Jerome announced plans to install a four-way stop at the intersection of South Tiger Drive and Nez Perce (100 South Road) to make the area safer. Drivers already stop on South Tiger Driver, but now people headed east or west on Nez Perce will need to stop at the new sign.

The city says there will be reader boards set up just before the intersection alerting drivers of the changes. See map below:

