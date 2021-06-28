Cars Crash Into Irrigation Pond East of Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Two people were hospitalized Monday morning when two cars collided east of Twin Falls and ended up in an irrigation pond.

According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Lindsey Altom, 51, of Twin Falls was flown to a Boise hospital and another passenger taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley a little after 11:19 a.m. Altom had been headed west on 4000 N in a Toyota Avalon when the driver of a Audi S4 failed to stop at the intersection of 3300 East and was struck. The two vehicles continued through the intersection and ended up in an irrigation pond, fully submerged in water. All occupants of both cars were able to get out before emergency crews arrived on scene; two in the Audi and one in the Toyota.

A woman in the Audi was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley. The driver of the Audi, Gabriel Meier, 18, of Tacoma Washington, was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign.

