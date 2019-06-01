New Twin Falls Dutch Bros Location Open Today

The wait is over. As of today, Twin Falls now has two operating Dutch Bros locations.

If you've spent any time this week driving around Twin Falls, you might have noticed some light parking lot traffic, as well as groups of people hanging around outside the new Dutch Bros location at 326 Blue Lakes Boulevard North. The Dutch team has been celebrating the end of training for the new staff that will become familiar faces at the Blue Lakes location.

Automobiles could be seen earlier this week passing through the drive-through and being served as part of a dry run for today.

"We held a friends and family night on Wednesday," said Store Operator Christian Gervais. "It was a chance to work out some things also."

A staff of 50 will run the new location, with the original drive-through still operating at 572 Pole Line Road East. To commemorate the new location, those who visit the Blue Lakes site today will be able to score some free merch.

"Saturday we will be giving away free stickers to the first 100 people," said Gervais.