New Twin Falls High Principal No Stranger to the Halls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The new principal for Twin Falls High School has been a familiar face around the halls for several years.

In late February the Twin Falls School Board of Trustees appointed Ryan Nesmith as the new principal after serving as the interim principal since October of 2020 when the principal Dan Vogt unexpectedly passed away.

Before then Nesmith served as the vice-principal at Twin Falls High since 2014. But, Nesmith's history with the high school goes back even further, “As a former graduate of Twin Falls High School, I take great pride in being able to continue the legacy of great leadership, strong academics, and excellent activities. I would be remiss if I did not recognize the great leadership examples I have had in my life, specifically my mentor and previous principal Dan Vogt,” Nesmith said in a prepared statement. “There are many great things happening at Twin Falls High School. I believe that at Twin Falls High School we promote a culture of high expectations that guides our students to be successful in their future endeavors after high school. I look forward to continually working hard for every student and sharing in the success of our students, teachers, and community.”

Nesmith got his Bachelor's in Earth Science Education from Brigham Young University in Rexburg in 2009. In 2012 he received his Master's in Educational Leadership from the University of Idaho. Later in 2019 he earned an educational specialist degree in Educational Leadership from UI.

Nesmith has worked as a science and Spanish teacher in the Kimberly school district and served as vice-principal for the Burley High School before working in the Twin Falls School District.

