No Injuries after Tow Truck Crash on I-84 in Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was injured when a tow truck hauling a cement truck crashed into the median barrier Tuesday evening on the interstate in Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the 41-year-old tow truck driver was not hurt in the crash on Interstate 84 at around 7:25 p.m. at the Garrity exit.
The Mack tow truck was pulling a cement truck eastbound when the driver lost control, hit the right barrier, then crossed the lanes and struck the median barrier. The crash blocked part of the westbound lane, which was shut down for more than five hours. The eastbound lanes were blocked for more than seven hours.
