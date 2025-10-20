A friend watched the conclusion of the local No Kings rally with disgust. The man is an usher at St. Edward Church in Twin Falls. He arrives early for the Saturday 5:00 p.m. vigil, which involves preparation on his part. The rally was in the park across the street from the church, and was wrapping up as he arrived. My friend has lived under the boot of a totalitarian regime. When he was born in Portugal, the 36-year reign of the dictator Antonio Salazar was already more than 20 years old. An estimated 30,000 people were tortured and killed under Salazar. An economist who saw people only as digits.

The usher told me the story of a neighbor. He mentioned Salazar’s name in a family discussion. A policeman was standing on a corner by the family’s house, and heard the word through an open window. There was a knock at the door. The head of the household confirmed he had said the Prime Minister’s name. He was led away, never to be seen again.

Humanity as a Throwaway Commodity

My friend explained there was an island prison where many of the condemned faced unspeakable torture. A cave along the shoreline had a narrow crevice. Prisoners would be lowered and wedged in between the sides, then the tide would rise, and they would be drowned. It was sadism by any definition.

Many years ago, I read a story about a hotel in Lisbon. Guests would often claim to hear screams at all hours of the night. A prison was nearby. The noises were the last pleas of the condemned, in a country that supposedly had no death penalty.

My friend says the American left has no clue when they whine about President Trump.

What we’re seeing in our parks and streets is the last primal scream of the hedonistic generation that toppled our culture in the 1960s and 70s. Even some reporters were quick to point out the geriatric nature of the gatherings. It’s performance art by people who are celebrating Halloween early. The only thing they ever built was a mountain of debt. Any younger people in the crowd are looking for a free lunch or amnesty.

The True Threat to Our Existence is Lying in Wait

I’m reading a book this weekend that’s positively frightening. The writer is a former radical environmentalist who came to realize that the performance unwittingly aids the globalists looking to tighten control over our lives. Lefty is attacking the one man whom the globalists perceive as their greatest threat, and the thing is, I can’t see where Trump has any coherent agenda. He’s aware that the culture he loved as a child is gone, but his actions will amount to nothing more than performance art. After all, he’s from the same generation as his shrieking opponents. Everyone is putting on a show. Then they all go home, and today dawns with the inexorable march to an unknown that could be far worse than our imagination.

Unlike Trump, Salazar shunned the limelight. He was a technocrat without personality and empathy. A malevolent machine, who likely never saw himself as evil, just a man asked to keep a nebulous notion of a state afloat. Trump enjoys seeing his name in headlines. He likes praise. The real threat is a man who craves nothing in human relationships. Salazar never married, had no children, and simply punched the clock and brooked no opposition.

Like my friend said, Lefty has no clue.