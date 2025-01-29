If the name Donald Trump is involved, you can bet Lefty’s hair is going to be on fire. The White House has been busier than a couple of hundred hives of bees making honey. The last week and a half has been unprecedented with proposed actions.

Yesterday states across the country that budgeted in federal dollars for their programs had a freak out of epic proportions. The President announced there was a freeze on grants and loans for most state programs.

A judge has put the order on hold until Monday, to ensure programs beyond grants and loans aren’t impacted.

But the review is going forward. U.S. Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, a Republican, advised those in full meltdown to take a Valium. You can see Risch’s comments below.



He makes a good point. The federal government is practically broke. This isn’t breaking news, and states should already have contingency plans in place for when the federal tap runs dry. Should be the operative word.

In Idaho, the bulk of state spending inn underwritten by Washington. When politicians brag about balancing the budget, they’re legally required to, and someone in a distant national capital is providing the bulk of the balance.

Here’s a thought. Walk away from all federal dollars in exchange for a favor. The federal government can drop regulations for schools and hospitals and allow states and localities to make their own decisions.

Mr. Trump may also be amenable to handing over federally managed lands to Idaho. State Republican Party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon is a geologist. She says Idaho has enough mineral wealth to pay off the national debt.

The President may view it as a fair trade.