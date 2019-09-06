Nominations Open for Idaho’s ‘Brightest Star’ Awards

(KLIX) – Do you know someone who deserves to be recognized for his or her volunteer service? Someone who contributes to the community in ways that benefit many people?

If so, now’s your chance t nominate them for a state award.

Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism, accepting nominations for the annual Idaho’s Brightest Star Awards. Serve Idaho is a division of the Idaho Department of Labor.

The labor department said recently that the Brightest Star awards “recognize outstanding Idaho volunteers in a variety of categories.”

The submission categories include the following:

Individual

Student – 19 years-old and younger

Veteran

Individual – 55 years-old and older

Business

Nonprofit/Civic Organization

Teacher/Professor

The department further explained about the submission process in a statement, saying:

To be eligible, nominees must be Idaho residents who have performed volunteer service in 2019. Companies must conduct business in Idaho to be eligible. If the company’s headquarters are out of state, local affiliates must be engaged in local volunteer activities. Individuals may submit more than one nomination per category or in multiple categories.

Nominations will be accepted through Oct. 11. Nomination forms can be found at Serve Idaho website.

A judging panel of Serve Idaho commissioners, staff and unaffiliated community members will review and select the winners in each category, the department said. Winners will be recognized at an awards ceremony on Jan. 15 at Boise State University’s Student Union Building in the Simplot Ballroom.