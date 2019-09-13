Want to Participate in the Ugly Kernel Farm Run?

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Are you an ugly kernel? Err, maybe you own one – that is, an ugly kernel of corn?

No matter, you can come as you are to participate in the College of Southern Idaho Horticulture Program’s Ugly Kernel Farm Run.

The fun run, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 12, is planned to begin at 2 p.m. at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm, across from the Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road.

“The course will take participants from the picnic pavilion on the farm north through the U-Pick Garden, around the wetlands, along the Perrine Coulee, through the Firewise Garden, into a 6-acre corn field, to a finish line in the parking lot at the Breckenridge Farm,” according to information from the college.

The event will include up to 20 obstacles and plenty of mud along the 1.25 miles of the course, the college said in a news release on Friday. Afterward, participants may enjoy some food and relaxation with an after party. Drinks, food, and music will be available.

Again, you don’t have to be an ugly kernel to participate – but there is a charge: pre-registration cost for runners ages 13 and older is $25 (race starts at 5:30 p.m.), while those ages 6-12 is $15 (race starts at 4 p.m.). Cost goes up to $30 for those who register on the day of the run, the college said.

All participants will receive a t-shirt and decal for competing; parking will be at the Eldon Evans Expo Center.

Click here to register.