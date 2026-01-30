I’ve grown familiar with nurses working in Idaho. A couple of years ago, some health issues introduced me to numerous people in the medical industry. Everyone I’ve met has been dedicated and professional. I’m impressed by their work ethic and know they’re good public servants. Which is why I’m a bit surprised by a large nursing union taking a political position on immigration policy. And by some now unemployed nurses joking about harming law enforcers and conservatives.

One Bad Apple Shouldn't Spoil the Bunch

I worked my way through college in a hospital kitchen. It allowed me to interact with the staff in the cafeteria, which some weekends I managed. The dining talk wasn’t political. It was usually very funny, and a few of the people I met became friends. I kept in touch with some of them for decades.

Of the people I met recently, there’s been some curiosity about my work. Mostly about my unusual hours! In rare instances where politics came up, the people who mentioned it agreed with where I stand. A couple of guys explained that I was among their favorite people in the Magic Valley. They also cited some conservative politicians.

This Needs to Stop

Which is why I worry about a handful of people saying nasty things online. It gets attention and feeds the need for content on cable news, but we shouldn’t assume it’s common. But more than a few people are growing concerned that bad actors could mean you harm. Let me repeat, it’s not my experience.