One Displaced by Wednesday Night Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was able to make it out of a home on fire late Wednesday night in south Twin Falls. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, three fire engines, a brush truck, Magic Valley Paramedics and Twin Falls Police responded at around 11:15 p.m. July 15, to the 400 block of Diamond Avenue for a house on fire.

A woman was able to make it out of the house without injuries and call for help. A Twin Falls Police officer responding to the call reported flames coming from the house before fire crews got there. Firefighters went into the home to make sure no one else or pets were left inside. About fifteen minutes after the initial call the fire was put out and under control, according to Twin Falls Fire.

The may have been started by a bathroom exhaust fan that might have overheated or shorted out. According to Twin Falls Fire, there were no smoke detectors inside the home and remind people to make sure there are working smoke detectors in their homes. The woman displaced by the fire will be staying with family while the house is being fixed.