One Killed in Early Morning Fire in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-One person died Sunday in an early morning fire in west Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Fire Chief Les Kenworthy fire crews responded at around 4:30 a.m. May 24, to the 100 block of Addison Avenue in the mobile home park for a trailer on fire. The fire chief said the person did not survive and no other injures were reported.

The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley identified the victim as 59-year-old Robert Randell “Randy” Egner.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but a probable cause is being blamed on a mechanical problem in the trailer.