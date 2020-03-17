One Killed in East Idaho Crash

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Ammon man was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Idaho Falls.

According to Idaho State Police, Richard Whiting, 84, of Shelly was headed south on U.S. Highway 91 in a late 90's Ford pickup when he collided with a newer Honda CRV at the intersection of S 65th W a little after 4 p.m. The Honda then hit a Dodge 2500 pickup, while another vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.

ISP said the driver of the Honda, Jerry Clark, 66, of Ammon was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries. Whiting and his female passenger was also taken to the hospital. The roadway was blocked for about three hours while crews worked the scene.