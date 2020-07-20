One Killed in East Idaho When Van Crossed Center Line

ASHTON, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed and several others sent to hospitals when a minivan crossed the center line and hit two other cars on U.s. Highway 20 north of Ashton.

According to Idaho State Police, Todd Kawakami, 53, of Chino, CA, was driving a Honda Odyssey at around 4:48 p.m Sunday headed east on the highway when he crossed the center line and hit a small sedan and then a GMC Sierra pickup pulling a boat. The pickup went off and hit a guardrail and was driven by David Hobbs, of St. Anthony, who was killed in the crash. Hobbs' passenger, Debra Hobbs, 57, was taken to Madison Memorial hospital in Rexburg.

Kawakami was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls while his passengers, Syanna Kwakami, 46, and two juvenile were taken by ground ambulance. The driver of the small sedan was not transported. The crash blocked traffic for about six hours.