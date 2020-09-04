One Killed, One Hospitalized in Motorcycle Crash Near Island Park

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed an another flown to an eastern Idaho hospital following a motorcycle crash Thursday night near Island Park.

According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 20 north of Island Park. David Parker, 49, was riding a Honda motorcycle with passenger Traci Parker, 48, when they crashed killing David. Traci had to be flown by helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, both had been wearing seat belts.

ISP Said when the motorcycle crashed it had gone into the opposing lane and was hit by a Dodge Journey driven by person from New Jersey, they were not injured. The crash blocked traffic for about five hours while ISP and the Fremont County Sheriff's Office investigated.