One Killed, Several Others Hospitalized after Crash on I-84

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)- One person was killed and several others hospitalized in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 in west Idaho Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police have not released the name of the person killed yet, but say the person was the driver of a 2018 Ford pickup that veered towards the median on the interstate in Nampa and struck a Buick Rainier that had been parked on the shoulder.

The driver of the Buick, Rosita Martinez, 35, and passenger Sebastian Trujillo Verona, 57, both of Mexico, were taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa while another passenger in the Buick and a passenger in the Ford, Grayhl Johnson, 82, of Philomath, Oregon were taken to a Boise hospital.

ISP says the driver of the Ford died from his injuries at the scene and that everyone involved were wearing seat belts. Part of the eastbound lanes of the interstate was blocked for about two hours during the investigation.