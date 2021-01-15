Arrests Made in Mountain Home Christmas Day Burglary and Battery

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho (KLIX)-Authorities in Mountain Home have charged several people involved in an alleged home invasion that sent a man to the hospital Christmas Day.

The Elmore County Sheriff's office announced this week it had received an anonymous tip a few days following the home invasion and battery on Robert Dudley, 60, that happened the evening of December 25. Law enforcement and an ambulance responded to his home at around 9:45 p.m. and found him with substantial injuries that required him to go to the local hospital and was later flown to Boise for treatment.

Thanks to that tip the sheriff's office said it found out, Kai Evans, a former employee of Ron and Sharon's Tax Service, was allegedly one of the people connected to the aggravated battery and burglary. Coty Bieroth was also identified by the sheriff's office as another alleged assailant.

On January 8, the sheriff's office got another tip that resulted in the arrest of Alan Sheen, 27, on a charge of aiding in the commission of felony aggravated battery and burglary. The Elmore County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and their could be more arrests made in the case. It thanks the citizen's of Elmore County for coming forward with information on the crime.