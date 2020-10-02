One of These Things is not Like the Others

Pastor Paul Thompson shared this picture. He’s a conservative, a Christian and a man of his word. He’s also alone on one side of this equation. I’m not saying some of the other names attached to these signs aren’t also conservative, Christians and people of conviction. Many I also call friends and greatly respect. Just as I do Pastor Thompson.

These signs are at the plaza behind Wendy’s on Blue Lakes Boulevard in Twin Falls City.

He made a decision this year to run for state legislature as a member of the Constitution Party. Even though he shares a great deal with the other names on signs outside Twin Falls County Republican Party Headquarters.

I’ve got some great news for political junkies. State Representative Lance Clow and Pastor Thompson have agreed to a live radio debate. It’s scheduled for 9 o’clock in the morning on Wednesday, October 14th. You’ll hear it on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. Our own Benito Baeza has the role of moderator.

The candidates have worked out most of the details on their own. They appear to get along quite well. Which is more common in local and state politics than in national politics.

I suspect the winner of the election will caucus primarily with Republicans. It’s Mr. Clow’s party and Mr. Thompson certainly has little in common with Democrats.

By the way, there are very few contested races in the Twin Falls area. We’ve got a pair of State Senate races where some young newcomers are attempting to shake up the system. Beyond those contests, most candidates have little to fear on November 3rd.