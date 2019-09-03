One Seriously Injured in Weekend Rollover in Blaine County

(KLIX)-One person was seriously injured in a rollover crash Sunday on a Blaine County Highway near Magic Reservoir.

According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Riley Martin of Boise, was flown by air ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise after rolling a 1996 Toyota 4Runner on U.S. Highway 20 near Moonstone Landing at around 11:21 p.m. The sheriff's office said witnesses told deputies Martin was headed west and suddenly swerved off the highway, over corrected then crossed back onto the pavement and rolled twice.

Deputies found beer cans and an alcohol container in and around the Toyota, according to the sheriff's office, resulting in possible charges once toxicology results are complete.