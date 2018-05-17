One Tank Trips to Beat the High Cost of Gas

I get sticker shock driving by gas pumps.

when it comes to air museums there are plenty near home

I also like looking at airplanes. Traveling long distance for a summer vacation may be out of the cards but when it comes to air museums there are plenty near home.

Nampa has its Warhawk Museum. Boise has the Idaho Military Museum and there is the massive air museum at the airbase in Ogden.

The latter may not qualify for some as a one tank trip but I suppose it depends on what you like to drive. Ogden also offers three museums in one at the old train terminal and some great restaurant choices!

Do you have any recommendations?