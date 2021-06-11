Open House for Highway 75 Project in Hailey (June 16)

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-The public will get a chance to see the second phase of a road rehabilitation project in the city of Hailey at an upcoming public meeting.

The Idaho Department of Transportation announced the June 16 (Wednesday) public meeting will show what will be done on Idaho Highway 75 Hailey Main Street Rehabilitation project. The first phase of the project started in the spring with pedestrian ramps being updated along Main Street. The next phase is set to start in July with work to be done on the roadway surface. The meeting will be in open-house style to allow people to talk with ITD staff about the project. The public will be able to stop by anytime to view plans for the project.

Here are the details:

Date: June 16, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Location: Hailey City Hall, 115 Main St. South, Hailey, ID

An online version of the meeting will be available for those unable to attend in-person. It will be accessible on June 17 via the project website.

