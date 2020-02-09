Opinion: Pray Antifa Never Gets a Foothold in Idaho

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Not that the rabble would ever make it to the state line from its home base in Oregon. You could see them stopping for gas somewhere in the high desert in Eastern Oregon and then being intimidated by the landscape and the people. Like a modern version of Deliverance, although. The ranchers and cowboys are the good guys.

Antifa defaced a war memorial in Portland. Over the weekend. It’s now covered with spray-painted graffiti. Members also roamed around downtown and slashed tires on automobiles. How, by the way, does this help the cause? Seriously, you want the public to get behind you and then you disfigure a monument to brave fighting men and women. Some of whom never came home.

Why doesn’t the mainstream media treat these clowns the same way it abuses polite Americans marching for their constitutional rights in Richmond?

Have these guys (and some women) recently purchased tires? A set of four will set you back $600 on the low side and well over 1-thousand on the higher side. I’ll wager the masked bandits wouldn’t know. They ride bicycles and street cars. Better for the planet, don’t you know?

Why doesn’t the mainstream media treat these clowns the same way it abuses polite Americans marching for their constitutional rights in Richmond? Do you know the answer? It’s because most media types are cheerleaders for the angry left. Kindred spirits. It’s why the Tea Party was assailed and the Occupy Movement celebrated. The latter shares DNA with the masked filth in Portland.

Ten years ago I was at a Glenn Beck rally in Washington. We placed our trash in designated cans or carried it out. The very same day, Al Sharpton conducted a counter-rally. His demonstrators dropped their garbage and empty Pepsi cans on the hallowed ground within the World War Two Memorial. Media pretended it never happened.

One side respects and loves this country. The other is comprised of parasites who want what you’ve earned.