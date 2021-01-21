OPINION: Support for Twin Falls Abortion Ban Growing

It's going to a heavy lift. For the second consecutive year, several Twin Falls churches have asked the City Council to take a stand against abortion. A year ago, Mayor Suzanne Hawkins issued a Mayoral proclamation in support. It was a Christian statement but doesn't have the force of law. Abortions are performed at Planned Parenthood in the city.

Some of the Mayor's colleagues argue non-Christian citizens need to be represented. Look, I know atheists opposed to infanticide.

Many of the people who've arrived in Twin Falls from the Middle East, Africa and Asia have a different set of religious beliefs. Many are also pro-life. Just ask a Muslim friend at work.

We've got a lot of politicians dancing around the edges. Trying to straddle an issue dear to many of their constituents.

Meanwhile, the first abortion bill of the state legislative session has been introduced. On Wednesday. In the House Affairs Committee. It would ensure no public money funds abortion in Idaho. Or it's the goal. Federal law is likely to supersede any law the state adopts.

The hosts of Pastors Round Table on Newsradio 1310 KLIX are lobbying for life. They appeared on Magic Valley This Morning and explained their position. It's biblically centered but they note it's also broadly supported across denominations and faiths.