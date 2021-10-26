Oregon Man Found Dead on Trail North of Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho (KLIX)-An Oregon man was found dead Sunday morning on a hiking trail north of Ketchum. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office, said 59-year-old Robert Worling Wallace was discovered just off the Long Gulch Trail near Corral Creek Rd on Sunday at around 10:22 a.m. The sheriff's office characterized it as an unattended death until the cause of death can be determined. The man's vehicle, a black Toyota pickup, was found close by. The sheriff's office doesn't suspect foul play was involved in the death.

