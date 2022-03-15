There are certain animals that we are taught to avoid in the wild. Most people know that if you hear or see a mountain lion, that you are in danger, or if you run into a bear, you are not having a good day. Sometimes these animals will leave you alone or just try to scare you away, but there are other times that the animal decides to attack. Recently in Southern Idaho, a wild animal attacked a man, while he was out on a trail with his dog.

Moose Attacks Man Hiking in Idaho

Last week, a man was on a hike with his dog in Caribou-Targhee National Forest, when a moose decided it wanted to attack him. The man did not know the moose was there, and it rushed towards him and his dog. He jumped off the trail, into the snow, tucking his head into his arms, but the moose aggressively stomped on the man three times. He came away with some injuries, but was able to get back home and is doing fine.

Moose Attacks in Idaho

While moose are known to be aggressive and territorial, moose attacks in the area are rare. It is encouraged to never approach a wild moose, especially a mother with a baby. Some signs to keep an eye on to know if a moose is agitated and threatening to attack are laid-back ears, raised hair, or licking of its snout. They are extremely curious animals and will approach if they are seeking to fulfill that curiosity.

The next time you are hiking, be aware of your surroundings and be wary of any wild animals around. If you see a moose or any other wild animal, do not approach it and be careful. This man did nothing wrong but was still attacked. He is lucky things didn't end worse. Be cautious, be aware, and stick to the trails when you hike. If an animal does approach, hopefully, you have a similar outcome or better.

