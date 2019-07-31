Overnight Detour Planned Near Interchange Starting on Thursday

HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) – Motorists heading eastbound on Interstates 84 and 86, east of Burley toward Pocatello, will encounter a detour on Thursday.

A detour is planned starting that night near the interchange on Interstate 84.

Credit: Idaho Transportation Department

Work crews will be preparing the roadway for upcoming bridge deck work, the Idaho Transportation Department said. The work is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, which has been underway since May 2018.

The department said the temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. while work is performed.

“Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage,” the department said, “which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.”