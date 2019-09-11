HEYBURN, Idaho (KLIX) – Mother Nature caused an overnight detour near Heyburn, which was supposed to happen Wednesday morning, to be postponed until Thursday.

The Idaho Transportation Department said that due to inclement weather, the traffic detour has been rescheduled for the early morning hours of Thursday, Sept. 12.

“This detour will affect motorists heading eastbound on Interstate 84 from Burley toward Pocatello,” the department said in a statement on Wednesday afternoon. “During this time, crews will work to place concrete on the deck of the newly constructed steel girder bridge.”

Just to play it safe in case Mother Nature acts up again, as she is known to do when things projects are planned, ITD said that, weather permitting, the temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect between the hours of 2 and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Please pay attention when traveling on the interstate or other roads, whether in the Gem State or other places. The transportation department and Idaho State Police said they urge motorists to slow down when traveling through work zones and pay attention to work crews.

“Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area,” the transportation department said.

The project is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project that started in May 2018. ITD said that construction is planned to be finished by late 2020.

The department also urges motorists to plan ahead, dial 511 or visit 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.