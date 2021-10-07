Park South Of Twin Falls ID Named Top 6 Best Winter Destination

A website devoted to showcasing the best travel locations throughout the United States has named a destination 80-miles southeast of Twin Falls a top-six road trip in the state.

Camping during the winter isn't something I ever do. I would rather be home with a glass of whisky by our stove than freeze my ass off in a tent in January. That's just me. I do know a couple of people that prefer winter camping over summer, which is a bit insane in my mind.

One of the things I admire about people in Idaho is their love for the outdoors, and the state offers so many incredible spots to explore. The folks at stepoutside.org put a list together of some of Idaho's best winter locations. Castle Rocks State Park, in Almo, came in at number six on the list.

Almo is located 83-miles from Twin Falls. The area is known as a great spot to hike, snowshoe, camp, rock climb, and attracts many for birdwatching as well. The campsites can be found scattered throughout the region's vast pinyon pine forest.

As far as the number one Idaho winter destination, stepoutside.org crowned Cascade, Idaho's, Lake Cascade State Park. The park is close to the city of McCall, and is about a four-hour drive northwest of Twin Falls. You really can't go wrong with any of the Idaho destinations named on the list, which also include Bear Lake State Park, Redfish Lake, and Harriman State Park.

