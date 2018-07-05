Patriots QB Tom Brady Spooked By Montana Bear While Vacationing

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spent the Forth of July holiday in Montana with family. The Super bowl 52 losing quarterback shared an encounter he had this week with a wild bear to his Instagram account.

A well-groomed Brady, still licking his wounds from his February Super bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (Eagles 41-33), is seen in this :15 clip in obvious distress. I have no doubt the Chicago Bears will be playing this on their Jumbotron when the two teams meet on October 21.

The exact whereabouts of this video has not been detailed, other than the fact it was shot at a location in Montana. We hope Tom and his family had a great time vacationing in Big Sky Country. He should be heading back to the East Coast soon.